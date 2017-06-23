Listen: Vasser - 'A Telling End' EP

Vasser started life making music with some friends at school.

Fooling around with jazz chord changes, he began to take it a little more seriously, steering into pop's left-field.

The newcomer's debut EP 'A Telling End' is out now, and it's a wonderful introductory offering.

Lead cut 'To The Wolves' has already gone viral, chalking up some impressive streaming numbers.

All loose-limbed rhythms and hyper-addictive melodies, Vasser's work has a rich, focussed sense of identity.

We're definitely looking forward to hearing more. Tune in now.

