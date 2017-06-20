Listen: Vancouver Sleep Clinic - 'Closure' ft. Drew Love

Vancouver Sleep Clinic is a vehicle for Tim Bettinson, a driven, devoutly independent talent.

Recently undergoing some enormous musical and artistic changes, Vancouver Sleep Clinic managed to escape from major label inertia.

Throwing himself into the creative process, the vocalist recently stepped into the studio with Drew Lowe, one half of hip-hop partnership THEY.

The session quickly fell into place: two distinctive voices working as one, what emerged was highly potent, and highly atmospheric.

Vancouver Sleep Clinic...

"'Closure' is a song that happened very naturally and quickly. I was with Drew Love in LA and the whole thing came together in about four hours one night we were working. The song is for when you have really screwed a good thing up but are way too attached to let that person go easily. I love coming out with it first because in a way it's a declaration of intent that I wont be going away any time soon."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.