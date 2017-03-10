Listen: Two Islands - 'Still Life'

Reclusive alt-pop duo Two Islands have shared blistering new cut 'Still Life'.

The pair hail from Liverpool, and - for now at least - are content to remain in the shadows, letting their music do the talking.

New track 'Still Life' gets their message out loud and clear. Intoxicating pop music of an electronic bent, it's incredibly contagious without ever becoming obvious.

Tantalising of vocal and concise of lyric, it recalls 80s pop greats - think Scritti Politti, Tears For Fears - while establishing their own sound, their own approach.

Tune in now.

