Listen: TS Graye - 'MY2'

Bristol riser TS Graye has shared powerful new single 'MY2'.

Raised in the West Country but navigating her way to Bristol, TS Graye matches some impeccably soulful influences to a future-forward approach.

A full EP is incoming, with new song 'MY2' acting as a kind of mission statement, featuring adventurous production from Louis Mattrs.

Divine songwriting channelled through a digital haze, 'MY2' emerged from a period of self-doubt in TS Graye's life. She explains...

"I wrote 'MY2' after finding out that someone I loved had broken my trust. It reflects the different and conflicting emotions I felt in the aftermath of that situation."

"At first, I play it off and try to fool myself that I’m cool with what has happened, but, in reality, I’m angry and hurting, hence the aggressive switch in the lyrics and production. I think you have to acknowledge and work through those feelings to accept the shit that happens and leave it in the past."

Tune in now.

