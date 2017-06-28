Listen: Tourist ft. Adryn - 'We Stayed Up All Night'

Tourist has partnered with Adryn on new cut 'We Stayed Up All Night'.

The London based producer has released a trilogy of EPs, broadening his approach and finding viral success in the process.

Debut album 'U' dropped last year, following the electronic musician's Grammy award win for co-writing Sam Smith's 'Stay With Me'.

New song 'We Stayed Up All Night' finds Tourist working alongside Adryn, the gossamer synths sat against her soft, sighing vocals.

Tourist: “With this new music I wanted to make something that was more reflective of who I am now and how my life has changed over the past year. I moved out of my windowless studio and started writing from home again. I think subconsciously I've started writing more joyous, colourful music and I've loved being more collaborative once again. These tracks are my favourite music I've produced so far, Tourist will always change with each release and I've loved pushing the sound into a new place.”

Tune in now.

