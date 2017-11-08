Listen: Tom Tripp - 'Pamela'

Tom Tripp has shared funky new cut 'Pamela' - tune in now.

The buoyant artist came from nowhere to hit the stage at Coachella earlier this year, with debut cut 'Aurelia' scorching its path across the web.

New single 'Pamela' is bound to hit the same heights, with its gloriously infectious funk pop arriving with incredible charisma.

Perfectly formed, it shows a seductive side to the North London artist that proves to be irresistible.

Akin to Prince re-wired for the UK in 2k17, 'Pamela' underlines Tom Tripp as one of the year's most inventive newcomers.

Tune in now.