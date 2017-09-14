Listen: Tom Misch - 'Water Baby' (ft. Loyle Carner)

This could be a big year for Tom Misch.

The songwriter is set to release his debut album (proper) in April, and 'Geography' is being billed as something special.

With a flurry of huge sold out live shows planned, Tom Misch has decided to share a new track, one that reunites him with an old friend.

'Water Baby' finds the guitarist sparring with Loyle Carner, the rapper returning the favour after Tom Misch appeared on his Mercury-nominated debut.

A dexterous, fluid return, the nimble arrangement affords plenty of space for those soulful vocals, and Loyle's teasing flow.

Catch Tom Misch at the following shows:

March

1 Dublin The Academy SOLD OUT

2 Manchester O2 Ritz SOLD OUT

3 Glasgow Oran Mor SOLD OUT

5 Leeds O2 Academy (Venue Upgrade)

6 Bristol 02 Academy SOLD OUT

8 London The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

9 London The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

Credit: Max Hetherington

