Listen: Tom Misch In Session For Jamz Supernova

Tom Misch has recorded a superb 30 minute live session for Jamz Supernova.

The 1Xtra host welcomed the producer into the studio for a live session, and he definitely didn't disappoint.

Playing live, Tom Misch worked alongside grime don Novelist, Zack Abel, and Will Head, all while nimbly piecing together proceedings.

Alongside this, Tom gave the first ever live rendition of 'South Of The River' - his ode to the glories of South London.

Watch it now.

Related: Jamz Supernova On The New Sounds Of Lisbon