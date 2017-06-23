Listen: Tom Branfoot - 'Crucified'

Leeds is a city with a lineage of great, singular artists, with a unique vision of their art. Lately, we’ve had the likes of Hookworms, alt-J and jellyskin.

Tom Branfoot fits into this mould perfectly, a one man circus show, his music is theatrical and volatile, as noodling guitars, crashing drum machine, and his visceral voice marry in twisted glory.

New single 'Crucified' is the perfect mix of this cocktails, with booming vocals and a guitar line that cuts through the night like Rowland S. Howard’s on 'She’s Hit', it’s a demonic catharsis, an alt-pop exorcism with Branfoot as the white collared exorcist.

There’s more to come, as he prepares to release his debut EP 'Bloodsongs' on May 4th.

Words: Cal Cashin

