Listen: Toddla T - 'Never Mine' (ft. Rachel Foxx)

Toddla T's creative return has been something to behold.

New album 'Foreign Light' is out now, a rounded, intelligent return that still found room to kick hard in the club.

System fare with some sublimely soulful moments, the Steel City producer invited a number of guests into the studio alongside him.

New cut 'Never Mine' is online now, and it draws from the same well as the energy that sluiced through 'Foreign Light'.

Rachel Foxx guests, and her velvet vocals offset Toddla's ruffneck production. He comments:

“Starting 2018 as we mean to continue, this years all about collaborations with new and up coming artists… 1st up, Rachel Foxx... one of my favourite new voices in the R&B/soul space. We wrote the song in my studio in a morning, natural vibes.”

Rachel Foxx continues: “I’ve always loved Toddla’s production as well as his DJ sets, so this collaboration was a no-brainer. Just very natural.”

Photo Credit: Aisa Bakos

