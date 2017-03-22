Listen: Thurston Moore - 'Mx Liberty'

Thurston Moore has shared scorching new track 'Mx Liberty'.
The guitarist took his band into the studio recently, using a spot near North London's Amhurst Road for a quickfire session.
'Mx Liberty' was laid down in a matter of hours, a seismic broadside against the ongoing disaster that is Donald Trump's presidency.
Set to be released on February 19th - Not My President Day - the seven inch will feature a recording of Metal Urbain's '77 era punk classic 'Panik' on the flip.
Available through Blank Editions, the seven inch vinyl package contains:
- 7” Single - Lyric Sheet Insert (Designed by Thurston Moore)
- Risograph Printed / Hand folded Covers
- Download Code
- 25mm Pin Badge
Pre-order the single HERE, and check out 'Mx Liberty' below.
