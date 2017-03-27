Listen: Thirty Seconds To Mars - 'Dangerous Night'

Thirty Seconds To Mars have shared their new single 'Dangerous Night'.
The band are currently prepping their new album, alongside a lengthy series of international shows.
'Dangerous Night' is the second preview from the incoming LP, and it's definitely a stadium ready slice of rock bombast.
Airing on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show, 'Dangerous Night' is now online and seems to be going down well with fans so far.
Tune in below.
Catch Thirty Seconds From Mars at the following shows:
March
23 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
24 Manchester Arena
25 Glasgow The SSE Hydro
27 London The O2
29 Birmingham Arena
