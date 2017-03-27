Listen: Thirty Seconds To Mars - 'Dangerous Night'

Thirty Seconds To Mars have shared their new single 'Dangerous Night'.

The band are currently prepping their new album, alongside a lengthy series of international shows.

'Dangerous Night' is the second preview from the incoming LP, and it's definitely a stadium ready slice of rock bombast.

Airing on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show, 'Dangerous Night' is now online and seems to be going down well with fans so far.

Tune in below.

Catch Thirty Seconds From Mars at the following shows:

March

23 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

24 Manchester Arena

25 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

27 London The O2

29 Birmingham Arena

