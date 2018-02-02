Listen: Theodore - 'Towards? (for what is to come)'

Greek multi-instrumentalist Theodore seems to find creativity effortless.

Initially schooled in the traditional music of his homeland, he branched out to absorb everything from classical to club culture.

Debut album 'It Is But It's Not' followed numerous scores for film and theatre, demonstrating the vivid breadth of his approach.

Continually seeking out fresh inspiration, Theodore recently sat down to work on something new, something he had never done before.

New song 'Towards? (for what is to come)' is the result. Beautiful Sigur Ros-esque noise, it unfurls at its own pace, a patient display of stellar imagination.

Check it out now.

Catch Theodore at the following shows:

March

12-18 Austin, Texas SXSW

21 New York City Rockwood Music Hall

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.