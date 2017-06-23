Listen: Theo Verney - 'Letter Down'

Debut album 'One Small Piece' incoming...
Robin Murray
News
23 · 06 · 2017
Theo Verney

Robin Murray / / 23 · 06 · 2017
0

There's a few facts you should know about Theo Verney.

Firstly, he's from Brighton; secondly, he's working with Cannibal Hymns; and thirdly, he's very, very good at what he does.

A prolific songwriter, he somehow captures an innate sense of atmosphere with just a brush of the guitar, or a few purred words.

Debut album 'One Small Piece' is due out on July 7th, a record he describes as a "coming of age" project.

New cut 'Letter Down' is part of this evolution - gentle, graceful, and softly devastating, you can tune in below.

For tickets to the latest Theo Verney shows click HERE.

Buy Clash Magazine

Theo Verney
-

Follow Clash: