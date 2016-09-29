Listen: The Vryll Society - 'Shadow Of A Wave'

The Vryll Society have shared blazing new cut 'Shadow Of A Wave'.

The Liverpool crew's soaring live show has made them underground heroes, fusing glistening guitar effects with real charisma.

New track 'Shadow Of A Wave' finds the band growing in studio confidence, matching their propulsive live show to some intricate recording moments.

It's a real gem, too - tumbling torrents of sound, all held together by those spiralling drums and that epic, keening vocal.

Tune in now.

Catch The Vryll Society at the following shows:

October

19 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

20 Leicester Dryden Street Social

21 Oxford Ritual Union

22 Southampton The Loft

23 London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen