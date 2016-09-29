Listen: The Vryll Society - 'Shadow Of A Wave'

Fusing their live sound with studio control...
Robin Murray
News
02 · 08 · 2017
The Vryll Society

Robin Murray / / 02 · 08 · 2017
0

The Vryll Society have shared blazing new cut 'Shadow Of A Wave'.

The Liverpool crew's soaring live show has made them underground heroes, fusing glistening guitar effects with real charisma.

New track 'Shadow Of A Wave' finds the band growing in studio confidence, matching their propulsive live show to some intricate recording moments.

It's a real gem, too - tumbling torrents of sound, all held together by those spiralling drums and that epic, keening vocal.

Tune in now.

Catch The Vryll Society at the following shows:

October
19 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre
20 Leicester Dryden Street Social
21 Oxford Ritual Union
22 Southampton The Loft
23 London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

Buy Clash Magazine

The Vryll Society
-

Follow Clash: