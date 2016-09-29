Listen: The Vryll Society - 'Shadow Of A Wave'

The Vryll Society have shared blazing new cut 'Shadow Of A Wave'.
The Liverpool crew's soaring live show has made them underground heroes, fusing glistening guitar effects with real charisma.
New track 'Shadow Of A Wave' finds the band growing in studio confidence, matching their propulsive live show to some intricate recording moments.
It's a real gem, too - tumbling torrents of sound, all held together by those spiralling drums and that epic, keening vocal.
Tune in now.
Catch The Vryll Society at the following shows:
October
19 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre
20 Leicester Dryden Street Social
21 Oxford Ritual Union
22 Southampton The Loft
23 London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen