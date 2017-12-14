Listen: The Vryll Society - 'Light At The Edge Of The World'

The Vryll Society have shared swirling new song 'Light At The Edge Of The World'.

The Liverpool group are set to release their debut album this summer, alongside completing a string of live shows.

'Light At The Edge Of The World' ramps of excitement ahead of their studio LP, a swirling, drifting, beautifully composed piece of psych pop.

Dropping the energy and aiming for atmosphere, it's a wonderfully heart on sleeve moment from the group, all dappled guitars and neat vocals.

Amid the drifting melodies and chiming guitar lines the lyricism is straight-down-the-line, an urge towards communication that is remarkably affecting.

Tune in now.

