Listen: The Vryll Society - 'Andrei Rublev'

Liverpool psych outfit The Vryll Society have shared glacial new song 'Andrei Rublev'.

The Liverpool band are busy working on their debut album, after 12 months dominated by some soaring live shows.

A real return to their roots, 'Andrei Rublev' is a gloriously visual, resolutely downcast piece of psychedelia with some wonderfully lysergic guitar lines.

Beautifully pared down, the effortless control of the rhythm section builds into something floral, and blissfully suggestive.

Lyrically 'Andrei Rublev' draws on scenes from Andrei Tarkovsky's Russian art-house classic of the same name, an esoteric and emotive tribute to a unique work of cinematic art.

Tune in now.

