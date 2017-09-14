Listen: The Shins Share 'Dead Alive (Flipped)'

It's not often that an artist will return to an album, but that's exactly what James Mercer does on The Shins' new effort.

Full length project 'Heartworms' arrived last year, a warm, mature, and highly enjoyable return from one of American indie's most loved outfits.

Flipping the album upside down, James Mercer has prepared 'The Worm's Heart' for release on January 19th.

New cut 'Dead Alive (Flipped)' is online right now, and while the original was carefree this one is sombre, serious, and a little more introverted.

It's a curious sonic experiment, for sure, but what makes it all hang together is the sheer dexterity of James Mercer's songwriting.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.