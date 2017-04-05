Listen: The Orielles - 'I Only Bought It For The Bottle'

The Orielles have shared their infectious new single 'I Only Bought It For The Bottle'.

The band are based in Halifax, and channel the dance-able end of post-punk - think ESG, Bush Tetras - through a very 2017-centric DIY approach.

New cut 'I Only Bought It For The Bottle' is wonderfully odd, with the tripped out guitar effects given a slightly brittle overtone.

The elastic bass sits against drums that threaten to implode at any minute, before giving way to a deliriously infectious chorus.

The Orielles explain: "The track is loosely based upon Nicolas Winding Refn film The Neon Demon as it talks about the idea of how beauty has become a currency and that we no longer desire substance, yet seek things based on appearance and face value. The microcosm of this idea comes through the lyrics which explain a story of how the subject bought a bottle because it looked really nice and tasty but actually it tasted like shit."

Catch The Orielles at the following shows:

May

26 London The Finsbury

July

8 Manchester Night & Day Café