Listen: The Ninth Wave - 'Liars'

Glasgow's The Ninth Wave have placed seismic new cut 'Liars' online.

The band's outrageous live show have sparked huge word of mouth hype, with a recent packed out London show underpinning their enormous potential.

New EP 'Reformation' is out now, a kind of gothic no-wave salute that brims with huge confidence.

New cut 'Liars' has emerged online, and it's a gateway into their visceral realm; distorted guitars, writhing vocals, and tribal drums resound, casting a deviant spell in the process.

Singer Elina says: "Lyrically the song is all about the society and everyone around us telling us to be a certain way, to fit into a box. It was written out of frustration towards the way you end up suppressing who you are and everything that makes you different from everyone else."

"The chorus lyrics 'You are killing me...' is really aimed at anyone in our lives who has once told you that you can't be this or you shouldn't wear that."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.