Listen: The National Share 'Day I Die'

The National have shared new track 'Day I Die' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Sleep Well Beast' is incoming, with the American group also set to play a flurry of European shows.

New song 'Day I Die' appeared online a few moments ago, a brooding, poetic return that finds The National being, well, The National.

A video for 'Day I Die' is directed by Casey Reas, and it's a timelapse affair shot across 18 hours during recent Parisian rehearsals.

The director explains: “Graham MacIndoe captured eighteen time-lapse photo series during rehearsals at Le Centquatre in June 2017 in Paris. Hours of rehearsal are compressed into a few minutes. Over five thousand of these photographs were brought together to make the final video. I wrote custom software to collage multiple photographs together and to compile them into videos.”

“A flickering colour layer abstracted from broadcast television signals augments the black and white footage. The images here are played back at 12fps, near the threshold of the persistence of vision.”

Tune in now.

'Sleep Well Beast' is set to be released on September 8th.

