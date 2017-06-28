Listen: The National - 'Guilty Party'

The National have shared new song 'Guilty Party' - tune in now.

The band played Glastonbury at the weekend, a wonderful set that drew on the full power of their mighty catalogue.

New album 'Sleep Well Beast' arrives on September 8th, with the group sharing new song 'Guilty Party' this morning.

Across perpetually evolving yet wonderfully restrained percussion Matt Berninger intones lyrics that speak of regret and faltering relationships.

Casey Reas directs the video for 'Guilty Party', explaining: “The video is a dream about memory and the degradation of memory; it’s about distance in time and space... Time moves forward, but then backward as memory. The image of the two-faced Roman god Janus, who can look into the past and future, is the core visual language.”

Tune in now.

Catch The National at the following shows:

September

16 Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour

17 Dublin Vicar Street

18 Dublin Vicar Street

20 Edinburgh Usher Hall

21 Edinburgh Usher Hall

22 Manchester O2 Apollo

23 Manchester O2 Apollo

25 London Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

26 London Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

27 London Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

28 London Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

