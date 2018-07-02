Listen: The Long Now - 'Restoration'

Ah, the many varied projects of Richard Norris.

Part of ever-expanding psychedelic juggernaut Beyond The Wizard's Sleeve, the producer recently sat down with Icelandic classical tenor Finnur Bjarnason.

Forming The Long Now, the pair's wide-screen approach matches experimental electronics with Finnur's beautiful vocals.

New track 'Restoration' is aptly named, with its restorative qualities gently pushing energy back into faded limbs, raising heavy eye-lids in the process.

Set to make their live debut at Blue Dot Festival on July 21st, The Long Now will release a full EP on August 3rd.

Try 'Restoration' below.

