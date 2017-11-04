Listen: The Horrors - 'Weighed Down'

The Horrors have shared new track 'Weighed Down' - tune in now.

The band channel an elegant sense of electronic melancholia, with the dubbed out effects layered against those probing guitar lines.

The fuzzed up breakdown finds analogue synths being put through the thresher, before Faris Badwan plunges back in with a pleading, yearning vocal.

There's a real feeling of danger, of risk at play on 'Weighed Down' with The Horrors allowing the song to stretch out, to find its own identity.

Tune in now.

The Horrors new album 'V' is set to be released on September 22nd (pre-order LINK ). Catch the band at the following shows:

October

16 Belfast Mandela Hall

17 Dublin Tivoli

19 Glasgow Qmu

20 Newcastle University

21 Leeds University

22 Liverpool Academy 1

24 Birmingham Institute

25 Bristol Bierkeller

26 Cambridge The Junction

28 Brighton Acca

29 London Koko

