Listen: The Horrors - 'Weighed Down'

The Horrors have shared new track 'Weighed Down' - tune in now.
The band channel an elegant sense of electronic melancholia, with the dubbed out effects layered against those probing guitar lines.
The fuzzed up breakdown finds analogue synths being put through the thresher, before Faris Badwan plunges back in with a pleading, yearning vocal.
There's a real feeling of danger, of risk at play on 'Weighed Down' with The Horrors allowing the song to stretch out, to find its own identity.
The Horrors new album 'V' is set to be released on September 22nd. Catch the band at the following shows:
October
16 Belfast Mandela Hall
17 Dublin Tivoli
19 Glasgow Qmu
20 Newcastle University
21 Leeds University
22 Liverpool Academy 1
24 Birmingham Institute
25 Bristol Bierkeller
26 Cambridge The Junction
28 Brighton Acca
29 London Koko
