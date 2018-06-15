Listen: The Holydrug Couple - 'I'll Only Say This'

Chilean duo The Holydrug Couple have shared new dong 'I'll Only Say This'.

The pair have linked with Sacred Bones for their new album, with 'Hyper Super Mega' arriving on September 14th.

Kicking out at information overload, the material on the record matches the personal to a wider societal viewpoint.

New song 'I'll Only Say This' leads the way, a drifting psychedelic ballad with a lysergic feel.

Slowly over-powering, you can check out 'I'll Only Say This' below.

Catch The Holydrug Couple at the following shows:

November

18 Brighton Green Door Store

19 Manchester Now Wave

20 London The Lexington

