Listen: The Graphites - 'Emerald Boy'

Clash is always keen to hear new music, something that sits a little outside the norm.

So when we clicked on an email concerning The Graphites we wanted to be surprised, to enter into something new.

And to be honest that's exactly what has happened. In turns discordant and gleamingly melodic, the band's new song 'Emerald Boy' is quite the bewitching jewel.

A post-punk chassis matched to psychedelic leanings, the deadpan vocal manages to suggest much more emotion that it actually states.

Curiously infectious, it's part of The Graphites new EP which drops on Friday (June 23rd).

Check out 'Emerald Boy' below.