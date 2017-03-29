Listen: The Go! Team - 'All The Way Live'

The Go! Team are here to cure your January blues.

Sure, it's dark outside, the Christmas tree is smouldering in the bin, and the Roses tin only contains the ones nobody actually likes, but when the pop collective kick out the jams a smile can't fail to creep across your face.

New album 'Semicircle' drops on January 19th, and it's looking to be a fine return, meshing together Motown, hip-hop, funk, 80s synth pop, and more.

New song 'All The Way Live' is an elastic funk-pop jammer, with those blazing horn lines offset by chanting, completely infectious vocals.

Online now, one listen and you could be forgiven for thinking we were in the middle of summer... Tune in now.

'Semicircle' will be released January 19th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.