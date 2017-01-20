Listen: The Districts - 'Violet'

The Districts have shared powerful new single 'Violet'.

The Philadelphia group played The Great Escape earlier this year, showcasing a slew of new material on the Clash stage.

New album 'Popular Manipulations' arrives on August 11th, with the band able to share new cut 'Violet'.

It's a wonderful return, with the epic, swirling, noise-drenched sound acting as a counterpoint to The Districts' intensely personal lyricism.

Rob Grote from the band says, “Lyrically, ‘Violet,’ deals with ideas of possessiveness, intimacy, sex, dependency, and how they're used manipulatively. Kind of a look at how these things can be beautiful but are also used as devices, usually unconsciously which is the somewhat terrifying part.”

“There is a pervasive thing throughout a lot of classic and modern popular music where ideas of ‘needing’ and referring to a romantic partner with a tone of ownership are normal and poignant lyrical topics. This song was using those same ideas but observing the strangeness in them, rather than celebrating them. Structurally the song reflects that strangeness by restraining and exploding somewhat irregularly.”

Tune in now.