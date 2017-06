The Cribs have shared new cut 'In Your Palace'.

The band recently signed off the 10th anniversary tour of 'Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever', and are clearly in the mood to tackle the future.

New cut 'In Your Palace' emerges from sessions with Steve Albini, with the Jarmans working at Electric Audio studios in Chicago.

It's a biting return, with The Cribs' barely restrained energy given new life by the sheer experience of Steve Albini.

Tune in now.