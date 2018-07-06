Listen: The Candescents - 'Boyfriend'

Ohio four-piece The Candescents have shared snappy new single 'Boyfriend'.

The band are the latest signings to pop powerhouse Dirty Hit, and recently supported Pale Waves on a flurry of Stateside shows.

With a debut EP set to drop this summer the group clearly have big plans, and hopefully they'll have big songs to match.

Debut single 'Boyfriend' is certainly an imposing introduction, a summer-ready college rock burner with a killer guitar riffs.

It's hooks galore, a taut slice of guitar pop with just that slight hint of grit in the sound.

Get involved below.

