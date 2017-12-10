Listen: The Breeders Kick Out The Jams On 6Music

The Breeders stopped past 6Music earlier today (October 19th) and performed an electrifying live session.

The band are working on a new album, with new single 'Wait In The Car' proving that the sheer energy of the 'Last Splash' era is still burning brightly.

Completing a breathless UK tour, The Breeders popped past the 6Music studios for a session with Lauren Laverne.

Playing their new single, the band kicked out the jams on UK radio before having a sweet back-and-forth with Laverne.

Seriously, crank it up LOUD - this will blow away your mid-week cobwebs...

For tickets to the latest shows from The Breeders click HERE.

