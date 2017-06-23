Listen: Tenderlonious - 'Expansions'

Tenderlonious links with the 22archestra on new song 'Expansions'.

The instrumentalist is a key figure in London's inspirational underground jazz scene, with new album 'The Shakedown' due on June 15th.

Tenderlonious links with a variety of guests on the record, including his expansive ensemble the 22archestra.

Groove-heavy new cut 'Expansions' is the latest track to emerge from the record, and it's a heads-down riddim rooted in the deepest excursions of jazz funk.

A meditative flute-driven workout, you can check it out below.

Catch Tenderlonious at the following shows:

June

7 Brighton Patterns

8 Gottwood Festival

14 Manchester Soup Kitchen

22 London Oslo

