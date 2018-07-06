Listen: TEME - 'Hell's Mouth'

Elusive alt-pop project TEME have shared imposing new cut 'Hell's Mouth'.

With only a handful of songs online there's little to say about TEME, who tend to keep in the background and let the music to the talking.

'Hell's Mouth' is a brooding return, matching silken synths to gossamer vocals and the odd snatch of sampled dialogue from a classic piece of cinema.

The title draws from the bay of Hell's Mouth, an area of rural Wales where the initial sessions for the song took place.

It's a suitably barren, open, windswept landscape, with TEME conjuring a remarkable sense of atmosphere on the song.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Héloïse Faure

