Listen: TD_Nasty x Clara La San - 'Where U Wanna Be'

A soulful pared down groove...
Robin Murray
News
09 · 06 · 2017
TD_Nasty

Robin Murray / / 09 · 06 · 2017
0

Rising producer TD_Nasty works alongside Clara La San on summer-fresh new cut 'Where U Wanna Be'.

The Northern talent has become a name to drop of late, with his exotic approach fusing atmospheric electronics to sparse melody.

New EP 'TD_Nasty' drops on June 16th, with the producer set to play a release show at Manchester's Indigo on June 10th.

Taken from the EP, 'Where U Wanna Be' is a pared down piece of skeletal R&B, with TD_Nasty adding some atmospheric production.

Clara La San's vocal is divine, a velvet-laden approach that works against the clinical electronics. Tune in now.

Buy Clash Magazine

TD_Nasty
-

Follow Clash: