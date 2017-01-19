Listen: TD_Nasty x Clara La San - 'Where U Wanna Be'

Rising producer TD_Nasty works alongside Clara La San on summer-fresh new cut 'Where U Wanna Be'.

The Northern talent has become a name to drop of late, with his exotic approach fusing atmospheric electronics to sparse melody.

New EP 'TD_Nasty' drops on June 16th, with the producer set to play a release show at Manchester's Indigo on June 10th.

Taken from the EP, 'Where U Wanna Be' is a pared down piece of skeletal R&B, with TD_Nasty adding some atmospheric production.

Clara La San's vocal is divine, a velvet-laden approach that works against the clinical electronics. Tune in now.