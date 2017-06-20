Listen: Tayla - 'Coming Back Around'

Tayla bites hard on new cut 'Coming Back Around' - tune in now.

The newcomer has been submerged in hype, with industry types swarming to her call after the success of breakout cut 'Call Me Danger'.

New track 'Coming Back Around' is a sign that she's not about to listen to anyone's nonsense, a sign she wants to retain her independence.

The rolling sub-low textures are matched to martial drums, while the vocal snaps with aggression. Tayla explains:

"'Coming Back Around', is pretty much about avoiding bad vibes and bad people that want to fuck you over when things are going good for you. Some people always seem to keep on ‘Coming Back Around’ like a blue bottle fly that you can't quite kill".

Tune in now.