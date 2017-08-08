Listen: Swimming Tapes - 'Alison'

Swimming Tapes have shared their latest wonder, a guitar pop gem by the name of 'Alison'.

And no, it's no an Elvis Costello cover. In fact, 'Alison' is a chiming, glistening, arpeggiated guitar pop gem just right for the final days of summer.

The song's wistful, retrospective air is matched by the lyrics that deal with an old friend who moved to the Southern hemisphere.

Swimming Tapes explain: “Alison is about a good friend of ours who moved to Australia a few years ago. We used to spend a lot of time together and now we can only reminisce, but you know that when you do meet again it will feel like no time has passed. Our friend's name didn't really fit the chorus melody so we had to change it to Alison, but they won't mind!”

Taken from upcoming EP 'Soft Sea Blue' - out this Friday, y'know - 'Alison' is just one more reason to fall for Swimming Tapes.

Tune in now.

Catch Swimming Tapes at the Lexington, London on September 20th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.