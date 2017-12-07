Listen: Suzi Wu - 'Teenage Witch'

London newcomer Suzi Wu has shared startling new single 'Teenage Witch'.

The 19 year old prodigy has just signed to Lucky Number, with her debut EP set to drop on September 8th (pre-order LINK ).

New cut 'Teenage Witch' leads the way, matching furious pop potential to some punk-ish DIY antics. She explains:

"'Teenage Witch' was inspired by the art works of comic book artist Simon Hanslemann. I was getting up at 10pm at night, I’d quit sixth form, my life was nocturnal and bizarre. A drive thru life, there is a poetry in that I think."

Here's the opening couplets...

Ashes to ashes,

dust to dust,

the guys are fuckboys

girls are sluts

...Is that good enough?

Tune in now.