Listen: Superego - 'Sleep'

Midlands newcomers Superego never seem to go in the same direction twice.

Each song feels multi-faceted, continually expanding and contracting, yet refusing to go over familiar ground.

New single 'Sleep' is a case in point - opening in heavy duty grunge territory, it suddenly drops a gear to embrace glacial, almost gothic climes.

Rousing itself to a crunching finale, 'Sleep' drifts in somnambulist tones, held together by Cam Potts' vocal.

Currently working on fresh material alongside Bill Ryder-Jones, the band's next steps will be worth following.

Check out 'Sleep' below.

