Listen: Sumie - 'Leave Me'

Sumie has shared her powerful new song 'Leave Me'.

The songwriter released her impressive debut album back in 2013, but since then she's immersed herself in art, in books, continually expanding her artistic universe.

New album 'Lost In Light' arrives on November 10th, and it results from sessions that saw Sumie turning inwards.

She explains: “I would go to the library and ﬁnd books about art, birds, history and poetry, and go to the cinema as much as I could. A safe way of escapism...”

New track 'Leave Me' is a wonderfully pastoral gem, the string arrangement swooping and swooning under her feet as Sumie spins a deeply visual lyric.

The songwriter adds: “I have a visual to each song and I like to think they present their own scenes. From the top to the end, and on a big, ﬂickering ﬁlm screen in an old, beautiful movie theatre.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Eric J. Ward