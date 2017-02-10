Listen: Sufjan Stevens - 'Wallowa Lake Monster'

Has Sufjan Stevens ever written a bad song?

Seriously. That catalogue is pretty lengthy right now, but we're struggling to think of a mis-fire, or even of an occasion when he phoned it in.

New mixtape 'The Greatest Gift' gathers some offcuts and didn't-quite-make-it style affairs from the 'Carrie & Lowell' sessions, and it's shaping up to be rather special.

New song 'Wallowa Lake Monster' is online now, and it pretty much underlines the rule that is Sufjan Stevens places his name against it then it must be good.

A grand, sweeping return, it moves from that itchy, repetitive structure into ambient electronics, choir vocals, and vivid traces of melancholia.

A stunning achievement, you can listen in below.

'The Greatest Gift' will be released on November 24th.

