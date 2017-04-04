Listen: Subculture Sage - 'Same Old Thing'

Production duo Subculture Sage have shared new grime-indebted club warmer 'Same Old Thing'.

The pairing are perhaps more readily associated with UK hip-hop, but have grown to accept inspiration wherever it can be found.

2018 promises a slew of new material, with Subculture Sage releasing new EP ‘Niccolo’s Dead’ earlier in the month.

New cut 'Same Old Thing' is a salute to their grime influences, capturing the fire of the genre's first wave, that feeling where anything is possible.

Hard-hitting 140 fare, the slight Eastern tinge in the synth melodies is set against the machine fire of the shattered percussive.

A neat doff of the cap to a perennially inspiring area of British music, you can check out 'Same Old Thing' below.

