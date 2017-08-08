Listen: Stefflon Don - 'Hurtin' Me' ft. French Montana

Stefflon Don has shared new single 'Hurtin' Me' - it boasts a guest appearance from French Montana.

The London artist released her outrageous debut mixtape earlier this year, and 'Hurtin' Me' is an emphatic follow-on from this.

NYC rapper French Montana guest stars, while the crisp production - courtesy of Rymez - shuffles between dancehall and trap.

Perfectly reflecting the aesthetic intersections of her life and work, 'Hurtin' Me' feels like a London track with an international touch.

Tune in now.

