Listen: Sorry - 'Lies'

Rising South London group Sorry have shared new track 'Lies' - tune in now.

The band initially released a flurry of demos, alerting fans to their raw potential, and sheer creativity.

Signing to Domino, Sorry have outlined plans for a full double A-side single as well as a new headline show.

First, the live show: taking place at London's Corsica Studios on December 5th, it features a hand-picked line up that includes support groups, spoken word artists, and an exhibition.

New single 'Lies' is the soundtrack to all this, a fetid guitar burned that screams its way through three righteous minutes.

Tune in now.

Catch Sorry at London's Corsica Studios on December 5th.

Photo Credit: Dan Kendall

