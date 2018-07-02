Listen: Sorry - '2 Down 2 Dance'

South London's Sorry have shared their new single '2 Down 2 Dance'.
The group released their mixtape 'Home Demo(ns) Vol. 1' last year, and followed this with debut single (proper) ‘Wished’ / ‘Lies’.
Snapped up by Domino, the much-hyped band have now shared their new single, the downbeat yet defiant '2 Down 2 Dance'.
Fuzzed out guitars and production with a lo-fi edge, it's an off kilter return that recalls everyone from Pavement to The Fall's chart flirtation.
Asha directs the visuals, which pits grimy shots of the band against a ballet dancing routine.
Quite the contrast, you can tune in below.
Pre-order the seven inch vinyl pressing of '2 Down 2 Dance' HERE - catch Sorry at London's Whirled Cinema on March 22nd.
Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker
