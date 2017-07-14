Listen: Set Mo feat. Woodes - 'I Belong Here'

Australia's Set Mo are the latest production talent to emerge from the South hemisphere.

With the likes of Flume and Flight Facilities earning international success, Australian electronic music has rarely been so healthy.

But even within this glut of talent Set Mo stand out, a production team whose talent and perseverance has pushed them out front.

New single 'I Belong Here' epitomises their approach. It's a wonderful return, with the duo interlocking superbly to create pop-heavy electronics with a house feel.

Woodes supplies the vocals, a slice of ineffable soul that adds renewed contrast to Set Mo's songwriting.

Tune in now.