Listen: Sea Girls - 'Too Much Fun'

Rising indie bandits Sea Girls have shared emphatic new song 'Too Much Fun'.

The band are set to play the Clash stage at this year's Great Escape, and we're delighted to be working with them again after hosting them at North London's Finsbury last October.

New EP 'Adored' arrives on June 5th, and it's another step forward from a group whose undaunted potential is only just being realised.

'Too Much Fun' is a tale of regret wrapped inside a party anthem, an indie stomper that doesn't hold back.

Yet there's a lyrical yearning, a slight melancholic after-taste which reveals that all is not what it seems.

A stellar return from the group, you can get involved below.

Photo Credit: Phil Smithies

