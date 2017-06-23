Listen: Sea Girls Impress With New Cut 'What For'

London four-piece sizzle on their new single...
Robin Murray
News
14 · 11 · 2017
Sea Girls

London four-piece Sea Girls have shared sizzling new single 'What For'.

Clash recently hosted a live show by the newcomer, playing our Blogtober takeover at North London sweatpit the Finsbury.

Armed with stacks of vibrant indie anthems, Sea Girls showed a fine ear for a chorus matched lyrical dexterity that cuts a little deeper.

New single 'What For' underlines this. In turns raucous and then introverted, it culminates in a chant-along finale that nails their live energy.

Tune in now.

Catch Sea Girls at the following shows:

February
1 London Omeara
2 Bristol The Exchange
3 Leicester The Cookie
8 Manchester Deaf Institute
9 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)
10 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Sea Girls
-

