Listen: Sea Girls - 'Heavenly War'

Rising four-piece Sea Girls have shared blistering new track 'Heavenly War'.

The band's taut, concise live shows have a real punch, with their set largely consisting of out and out bangers.

Clash caught up with them at the end of last year, and found a group eager to express something different, and desperate to be heard.

2018 could be their year, especially with tip-top indie jams like 'Heavenly War' on hand to keep fans' pulses facing.

Online now, it's a striking return, with biting guitars colliding with a lovelorn lyric. Henry Camamile on 'Heavenly War':

“This song is about that weirdly exciting but quite difficult conflict of feelings and events that makes our lives worth living. Ultimately describing that moment when you feel the best about life. I think it’s a really positive message.”

Tune in now.

