Listen: Sauropod - 'Never On Time'

Sauropods were large, lumbering creatures; physically enormous, they were amongst the largest dinosaurs, and hence also some of the largest creatures ever to have shaken the Earth.
Norway's Sauropod aren't dinosaurs, though - they're three musicians who want to make blistering, incredibly infectious pop-edged punk.
Snapped up by Propeller Recordings following a number of stand out, blast off shows, the band's new single 'Never On Time' is online now.
It's an absolute whirlwind of energy, a real triumph that hits the ground running at the first note and then proceeds to accelerate towards the horizon.
A real blast from start to finish, you can check out 'Never On Time' below.
