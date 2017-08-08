Listen: Safe To Swim - 'Ride Away'

Rising group Safe To Swim have shared new track 'Ride Away' - tune in now.
The band have remarkable potential, fusing an epic sound with songwriting that relies in a quite personal touch.
New track 'Ride Away' is a case in point. In reality a tale of self-doubt, Safe To Swim surround this with a bold, outward-facing arrangement.
Opening with a powerful surge of energy, it's a sign that the group are not short of ambition. Speaking about the track, frontman Jim Filippides says:
“This song highlights a time of uncertainty, desperation and fear in my life. There is a sense of hope amongst the feeling that what lies down the road is a much darker place.”
Tune in now.
Catch Safe To Swim at the following shows:
September
6 Brighton Green Door Store
25 Brighton Komedia (w/ Anteros)
October
9 Brighton Komedia
10 St Albans The Horn (w/ The Night Cafe)
12 Bedford Esquires (w/ The Night Cafe)
16 Leicester The Cookie (w/ The Night Cafe)
17 Oxford The Cellar (w/ The Night Cafe)
18 Guildford Boileroom (w/ The Night Cafe)
