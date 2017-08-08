Listen: Safe To Swim - 'Ride Away'

Rising group Safe To Swim have shared new track 'Ride Away' - tune in now.

The band have remarkable potential, fusing an epic sound with songwriting that relies in a quite personal touch.

New track 'Ride Away' is a case in point. In reality a tale of self-doubt, Safe To Swim surround this with a bold, outward-facing arrangement.

Opening with a powerful surge of energy, it's a sign that the group are not short of ambition. Speaking about the track, frontman Jim Filippides says:

“This song highlights a time of uncertainty, desperation and fear in my life. There is a sense of hope amongst the feeling that what lies down the road is a much darker place.”

Tune in now.

Catch Safe To Swim at the following shows:

September

6 Brighton Green Door Store

25 Brighton Komedia (w/ Anteros)

October

9 Brighton Komedia

10 St Albans The Horn (w/ The Night Cafe)

12 Bedford Esquires (w/ The Night Cafe)

16 Leicester The Cookie (w/ The Night Cafe)

17 Oxford The Cellar (w/ The Night Cafe)

18 Guildford Boileroom (w/ The Night Cafe)

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.